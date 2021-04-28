Pat Morrison-Lee

Patricia “Pat” Morrison-Lee, age 69 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Friday, April 23, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida with family at her side. She was born in Nashville and was a daughter of the late Dewey Clyde West and Marie West Pope. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Gary West and Michael Pope; and her stepfather, Alvin Pope.

Survivors include her son, Michael Morrison, Jr. of Nashville; a daughter, Brittany Morrison and fiancé, Tristan Pyles of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Tej Morrison, Kaci Pedigo, Avery Pedigo, and Xena Pyles; siblings, Janice Campbell of Mt. Juliet, TN, Wayne West and wife Tammy of Murfreesboro, Terry West and wife Martha of Shelbyville, TN, Loretta Harper and husband Jimmy of Eagleville, TN; father of her children, Mike Morrison, Sr of Nashville; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Mausoleum entombment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


