Patricia “Pat” Ann Tiesler Crockett, age 86, died peacefully at her home in Rutherford County, TN surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

She was born in St. Louis, MO on July 2, 1933. She was the eldest child of Elmer Tiesler and Dorothy Leuthauser Tiesler.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Herbert Richard “Hudley” Crockett and their six children: Cathy Finney and Mike, Carol Wendell, Ken Crockett and Melanie, Chris Clarke and Gary, Connie Weisner and Rick, and Karlin Brazzell.

She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren: Shannon Donnelly and Joey, Michelle Sparkman and Todd, Lauren Hartman and Richard, Brad Finney, Andrew “AJ” Wendell and Rachel, Rachel Suitt and Wesley, Charlie Crockett and Caroline, Thom Crockett, Anne Campbell Crockett, Jason Clarke and Courtney, Jennifer Newman and Tyler, Katie Egan and Jack, Annie Weisner Hill and Adam, Molly Cornell and Rhian, and Murphy Brazzell; her 17 great grandchildren; and her two brothers: Ted Tiesler and Betty and Tom Tiesler and Janey. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Finney.

Pat graduated from West End High School in Nashville and attended the University of Alabama. While devoting much of her time to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, she also served as Secretary Treasurer of Crockett & Associates, Inc., a national marketing firm with outlets in all 50 states and Canada and Australia.

She enjoyed genealogy, quilting, gardening, being outdoors, playing jacks with her grandchildren, and many activities with her great grandchildren.

She was a member of Blakemore Methodist Church, the Wilma Jackson Circle, and Farris Chappell Church in Barfield, TN.

She and Hudley remained active in the West End High Class of ’51 Alumni.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21, 4:00-7:00pm, Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN.

Services will be on Wednesday, January 22, 11:00am, Blakemore Methodist Church, Nashville, with visitation prior at 10:00am.

Family graveside services 2:00pm, Yeargan Cemetery in Barfield.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include all members of the West End High School Class of 1951.