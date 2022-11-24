OBITUARY: Pastor Angela Cairo Ford

Pastor Angela Cairo Ford, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro with her family at her side.

She was a native of Chicago, Illinois and a daughter of the late Raymond Scott and Mary Anne Caputo.

In addition to her mother and stepfather, she was preceded in death by sons, Anthony “Tony” Daugherty, and Joseph Jennings.

Survivors include her husband of twenty-two years, Randy Ford; children, Allan Daugherty, Sr. of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Clayton (Robert) of Woodbury, Raymond Daugherty of Murfreesboro, Danielle McColl (Kelly) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Daramy Ford (Doreen) of Christiana, Ernest Jennings of Murfreesboro, and MaryAnne Jones and her son, Chris of Murfreesboro; brothers, Ernie Cairo (Kathy) of Murfreesboro, Brad Scott of Alaska, Vince Cairo and Ernest Cairo, both of Chicago; twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Rachel Gray of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Pastor Ford was a graduate of MTSU and most recently served as Pastor of Emery United Methodist Church in Rutherford County. She was proud of her work with All God’s Children Ministries and the Rutherford County Jail ministry serving women and juveniles.

Visitation will be Friday, November 25, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jim Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Ford family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

