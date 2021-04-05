Pamela Jean Barnett, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and grandmother (her favorite role) passed away on Thursday April 1st, 2021 at the age of 66 after an extended illness. Born May 21, 1954 in Rapid City, South Dakota, Pam’s childhood was spent in multiple cities and countries while her father served in the United States Air Force. Their final move landed them in Smyrna, TN in 1971 just before her senior year.

A 1972 graduate of Smyrna High School, Pam met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart John who she married in February 1973. They lived in Louisville, KY while he finished school and then moved back to Smyrna where they made their home on College Street. She spent 31 years with Rutherford County Schools and retired in May 2018.

Pam is survived by her husband of 48 years, John N. Barnett, III; son Chris Barnett and his wife Kelly of Smyrna, TN and daughter Melanie Barnett of Nashville, TN; grandson Asher Barnett; parents Ken and Shirley Cobble of Smyrna, TN; mother-in-law Dorothy Jean Barnett of Smyrna, TN; sister Peggy (Stan) Hasty of Murfreesboro, TN, brother Kelvin (Brenda) Cobble of Smyrna, TN, sister-in-law Betty Howell of Decatur, AL and brother-in-law Stephen (Teresa) Barnett of Smyrna, TN; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, John N. Barnett, Jr.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, but especially her grandson Asher. Pam spent as much of her free time with her family as she could. Being Asher’s Yayee brought her so much strength and determination as she faced her weekly appointments and treatments. Just hearing his little voice would perk her up, even in her final days.

Throughout her life, Pam easily made friends and maintained close relationships even though her health limited her from seeing them in recent years. Her kindness, genuine smile, and incredibly positive attitude was felt by all who met her.

We would like to thank the caring staff of Caris Healthcare who allowed Pam to spend her final days at home with family.

Our family is eternally grateful to the incredible teams at Tennessee Oncology and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute’s Drug Development Program in Nashville, TN. The love and care they showed our family during mom’s treatment was such a blessing. Dr. Hamilton and her staff gave us the gift of time with our Pam.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 3 at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN. In remembrance of Pam’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Sarah Cannon Fund at the American Cancer Society, PO Box 23197, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.

