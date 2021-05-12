Pamela Haven Paz, age 44, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Robert “Bobby” Haven.
She is survived by her children, Cali Smith and her fiancé Brian Asencio, Kendall Smith, Cory Paz, Kingsley Paz; grandson, Miles Asencio; mother, Pamela Haven; and many other family and friends.
Pamela loved art and all things music. She loved to make people laugh, but most of all she loved her children.
Memorial donations may be made to Woodfin Funeral Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses. 615-893-5151. 615-459-3254.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 12:00-2:00 PM with a Celebration of Pam’s Life at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
