OBITUARY: Pamela Davenport

Mrs Pamela Davenport age 68 passed away on Monday, March 10, 2025 at St Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.

Services are forthcoming. Please keep the Davenport Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130 (615) 893-4323

Send flowers to the service of Pamela Davenport.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.