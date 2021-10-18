Pam Cartwright

Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Jean Cartwright, age 60, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Robert and Mamie Dobbins. She was a homemaker to her family.

Mrs. Cartwright is survived by her husband of 38 years, Wayne Cartwright; children, Amber Heath and her husband Scott, Tamra Cartwright, and Tyler Cartwright all of Smyrna; brother, Robbie Dobbins of Savannah, GA; and eight grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brittany Cartwright, and two sisters, Patricia Teel and Paula White.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

