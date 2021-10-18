Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Jean Cartwright, age 60, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Robert and Mamie Dobbins. She was a homemaker to her family.

Mrs. Cartwright is survived by her husband of 38 years, Wayne Cartwright; children, Amber Heath and her husband Scott, Tamra Cartwright, and Tyler Cartwright all of Smyrna; brother, Robbie Dobbins of Savannah, GA; and eight grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brittany Cartwright, and two sisters, Patricia Teel and Paula White.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

