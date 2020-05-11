Miss Palmer Rae Matlock, age 2½ months, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro to Eddie Pinkston, II and Brooke Matlock. Miss Palmer attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with her family.

She is survived by her parents, Eddie Pinkston, II and Brooke Matlock; siblings, Kayla Brown, Larson Gilbert, Melissa Pinkston, Owen Pinkston, Jonah Pinkston, and Willow Pinkston; grandparents, Mickey Matlock, Helen Matlock, and Vernell Norris; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life is to be announced.

www.woodfinchapel.com