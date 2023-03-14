OBITUARY: Paisley Jean Welch

Paisley Jean Welch, age 4 months, passed away on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at Tristar Stonecrest Hospital in Smyrna, TN.

She was born on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 to parents Terry Welch and Bridgette Self at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

A special verse comes to mind, 1st Thessalonians chapter 4, verses 13 through 14. But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.

No services are scheduled at this time. All arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Murfreesboro and Smyrna, TN. Condolences may be made to the family by signing our online guest book. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

