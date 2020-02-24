Owen William Cummings, Jr., age 77 of LaVergne, Tennessee, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was a native of Paducah, Kentucky and a son of the late Owen William Cummings, Sr. and Ava Geraldine Riddle Cummings.

Survivors include his daughters, Lori Jackson and husband Richard of Benton, Kentucky and Tara A Murray of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; brothers, Chester Cummings and wife Shirley of Paducah, Kentucky, Gerald Cummings and wife Karla of Beaufort, South Carolina; grandchildren, Sidney Wallace and husband Doug of Benton, Kentucky Karmen Jackson of Benton, Kentucky, Ethan Murray of Murfreesboro TN and Emma Murray of Murfreesboro, TN; great grandson, Kolt Wallace; nieces, Carrie Ervin and Cristy Mc Donald and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Cummings was a United States Navy Veteran and a faithful member of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and he retired as a truck driver for Roadway/YRC Worldwide.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Cummings family at www.woodfinchapel.com.