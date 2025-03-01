OBITUARY: Ov Mills

On February 7th 2025, our beloved father and papaw, OV Mills left this life on earth to be with his beloved wife, Shelby, his son Randy, and his grandson Colin. He is survived by his sons; Dwayne (Kim), Dave (Julie) and Tracy Mills (daughter in law). Six grandchildren; Travis, Nathan (Rachel), David Jr. (Paula), Gage (Katie), Shelby (John), and Triniti; eight great grandchildren, Grayson, Wyatt, Emi, Ali, Gage, Grady, Roman and Jami.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Kentucky where he will be laid to rest next to his beautiful wife, Shelby.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.