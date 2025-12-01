OBITUARY: Oscar Hall

Oscar Hall, age 93 of Smyrna died Friday November 28, 2025. He was a native of Lebanon and was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Hall and Maude Victory Hall, and son, Gary Gene Hall.

Mr. Hall was a member of the Church of Christ and was retired from Tennessee Farmers Co-op in La Vergene.

He is survived by wife of 74 years Lois Hall; and a son, Darrell Louis Hall; grandchildren, Evan McCutchen, and wife Allison, Allison Kliethermes, and husband Matt, Ethan Hall; great-grandson, Sam.

Graveside service will be Tuesday December 2nd at 2:00PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com