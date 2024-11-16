OBITUARY: Orville Lee Gibson

Orville Lee Gibson, age 64, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2024. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Childers; son, Steve McGriff; grandchildren, Justin and Michael Payne; and brothers, Larry Childers and Bobby Childers.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Gibson; children, Michael McGriff (Tara), Anita Hatcher (Curtis), and Heather King (Dustin); grandchildren, Carter, Trevor, Rhealee, Daniel, Colt, and Baylor; 14 bonus grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; mother, Ruth Ann Gibson; sisters, Karen Roberts (Denver) and Cathy Cobler (Mike); brother, Fuzz Childers (Cathy); and beloved four legged companion, Jackie.

Lee enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 19, 2024 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.