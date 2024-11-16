OBITUARY: Orville Lee Gibson

Orville Lee Gibson, age 64, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2024. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Childers; son, Steve McGriff; grandchildren, Justin and Michael Payne; and brothers, Larry Childers and Bobby Childers.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Gibson; children, Michael McGriff (Tara), Anita Hatcher (Curtis), and Heather King (Dustin); grandchildren, Carter, Trevor, Rhealee, Daniel, Colt, and Baylor; 14 bonus grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; mother, Ruth Ann Gibson; sisters, Karen Roberts (Denver) and Cathy Cobler (Mike); brother, Fuzz Childers (Cathy); and beloved four legged companion, Jackie.
Lee enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 19, 2024 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!