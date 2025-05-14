OBITUARY: Orrin Craig Murray

Visit the Nelson & Sons Chapel – Murfreesboro website to view the full obituary.
Service Saturday, May 17, 2025
Family Visitation: 10:00 A.M.
Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M.
Held at Nelson & Sons Chapel
Murfreesboro
448 East Burton Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Interment
Sand Hill Cemetery
Lavergne, Tennessee
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support the identification and preservation of unmarked graves of the Murray family. Donations can be made to the funeral home to purchase a cemetery monument listing all names.
