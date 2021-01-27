Orlinda Morgan

Mr. Orlinda Morgan, age 88, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 15, 2021. A native of LaFayette, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, John and James Merideth Moss Morgan; wife, Ruth Reed Morgan; and grandson, O.J. Stanley.

He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Joan Ratliff and John of Chapel Hill; son, Terry Lee Morgan and his wife Rita of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Morgan was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Nissan.

A private burial was held Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Morgan can be made to the charity of your choice.

Woodfin Chapel Smyrna


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here