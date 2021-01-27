Mr. Orlinda Morgan, age 88, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 15, 2021. A native of LaFayette, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, John and James Merideth Moss Morgan; wife, Ruth Reed Morgan; and grandson, O.J. Stanley.

He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Joan Ratliff and John of Chapel Hill; son, Terry Lee Morgan and his wife Rita of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Morgan was of the Baptist faith and was retired from Nissan.

A private burial was held Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Morgan can be made to the charity of your choice.

Woodfin Chapel Smyrna