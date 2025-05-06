OBITUARY: Orenta “Orie” Thompson

Orenta “Orie” Thompson, 88, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Born on March 16, 1937, in Tulia, Texas, Orie lived a life marked by resilience, dedication, and a deep love for her family and community. Raised in a family that valued education and perseverance, Orie graduated from high school in Deer Trail, Colorado. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley and later obtained her elementary teaching credential from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, OK. Her academic journey laid the foundation for a multifaceted career that spanned bookkeeping and education.

Orie’s professional life began as a bookkeeper for Brumley Chevrolet and Altus Finance Co. in Altus, Oklahoma. However, it was in education where she found her true calling. She served as an elementary teacher at Rivers Elementary School in Altus before becoming the Director of Migrant Education—a role through which she made a lasting impact on countless students and families. Later, she taught English as a Second Language to adult learners in Altus, continuing her lifelong commitment to learning and service.

A woman of many talents and interests, Orie was an exceptional seamstress who created beautiful clothing, costumes, dolls, and home décor items with meticulous care. She remained physically active well into her eighties through walking, swimming, yoga, and dancing. Her competitive spirit shone through during games of Bridge, Mahjongg, various card and board games. An avid reader with a love for the outdoors, she also enjoyed fishing and was known to be a decent hunter.

Orie’s vibrant personality left an indelible mark on those around her. Known to her grands and close friends as “Granny-O,” she is described as feisty and determined; she approached every challenge with unwavering resolve. Her devotion to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her immense joy; time spent with them was among her greatest treasures.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Jo LaDaun Leverett; son-in-law Walt Van Stone; grandchildren Jordan Leverett (wife Jessica), great-grandsons Owen and Oliver, grandson Dylan Leverett (partner Brittni Schwarz), and granddaughter Katie Van Stone Davis; great-grandson Declan Davis; sister Rowenta Graham; niece Guillina Gjertsen; nephew Victor Bentley; niece Nicole Brooks; along with many others whose lives she touched.

Orie was preceded in death by her father Jack F. Davenport; mother Dexter Boston Fincher Davenport; sister Uenta Bentley; nephew J.D. Bentley; nieces Shannon Graham and Bertina Bentley.

Her commitment to community service extended beyond the classroom. She served as president of the United Methodist Women’s Circle and worked on many volunteer projects for her church. Orenta was instrumental in advocating for the creation of the senior citizens center in Altus. After relocating to Tennessee in 2019, she became an active participant at the St. Clair Street Senior Center and attended Believer’s Faith Fellowship Church in Christiana.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Colorado. May Orenta Thompson’s memory continue to inspire all who knew her—with every stitch sewn, every lesson taught, every game played—and may her legacy live on through the generations she so dearly loved.