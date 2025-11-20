OBITUARY: Oren Danny Jones

Oren Danny Jones, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday November 18, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Known to all simply as Danny, he was a proud REALTOR® and auctioneer, serving his hometown with dedication and integrity. He retired from Bob Parks Realty & Auction, leaving behind a legacy defined by professionalism, humor, and a sincere love for people.

Danny also loved playing golf with his buddies, cherishing both the game and the camaraderie that came with it. Those rounds of golf were some of his happiest hours—full of laughter, competition, and friendship.

Deeply committed to service, Danny spent approximately ten years on the Board of the Boys and Girls Club and was an active member of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Club. He was also a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, embracing fellowship and charitable work throughout his life.

Danny will be remembered for his humor, warmth, and the light he brought to every room. His laughter, his kindness, his love for community, and the tender way he called Pam his bride will forever be cherished. His legacy lives on in the family he adored, the friends he treasured, and the community he served with heart and pride.

Married to the love of his life for 48 years, Pamela Whorley Jones, Danny, never stopped referring to his wife, Pam, as his bride. It was one of the sweetest things about him—an enduring expression of the affection, pride, and partnership they shared. His joyful spirit was evident in everything he did. He was always ready with a joke or story, engaging anyone who crossed his path. Danny treasured his friends, his family, and especially his beloved 1964 Central High School classmates.

He is also survived by his daughter, Shannon Jones (Joe) Renteria; grandchildren Austin Hale (Katherine) Williams, Carlie Grace Jennings (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Ava Addie, Wilder, Wyatt, Oliver, Rose, Violet, and many nieces and nephews.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Oren and Wilma Jones, father-in-law William A. Whorley, and brother-in-law Ted Whorley.

Memorials may be made in memory of Danny to Charity Circle; P.O. Box 11128 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Adoration Hospice; 1535 W Northfield Blvd STE 2, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, or charity of your choice.

Visitation will be on Monday November 24th 10:00AM until 12 Noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, and service will follow. Pallbearers will be Mike Taylor, Austin Williams, Joe Renteria, Jordan Beard, Joe Looney, and John Looney. Honorary Pallbearers, Dan Bullock, Jim Williams, Jerry Potts, Don Carpenter, Paul Lature, Danny Francescan, Mike Waters. Pastor Steve Goforth and Honorable Judge Don Ash will officiate. Private interment in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com