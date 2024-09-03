OBITUARY: Oraxone Thapasith Chantharath

Oraxone Thapasith Chantharath, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2024.

A native of Saphay, Laos, she was the daughter of the late Thap and Pheng Thapasith.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Chomsy Chantharath, three sisters, and five brothers.

Mrs. Chantharath is survived by her children, Kinnalone Chantharath, Kinnaly Banouvong, Khamthavy Chantharath, Soukthavy Chamarath, Vilakone Chantharath, Manisone Vixayvong, Vannathone Chantharath, Viengkhone Chantharath, and Viraphonh Chantharath; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook for the Chantharath family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

