OBITUARY: Ophelia Barrett Merritt

Ophelia Barrett Merritt, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2024.

A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Birder Smotherman Barrett.

Mrs. Merritt was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred R. Merritt, granddaughter, Annie Ophelia Mahaffey, grandson, Dereck Allen Merritt, brother, Joe Barrett, sisters, Mary Sue Campbell McCrary, Louise Parker, Ruby Faulkner, and her twin sister Cornelia Cawthon.

Mrs. Merritt is survived by her daughters, Patricia “Trish” Hill and her husband Ray of Murfreesboro, TN and Pam Mahaffey of Woodbury, TN; son, Fred Merritt and his wife Brandy of Manchester, TN; stepdaughter, Brenda Merritt of Murfreesboro, TN; stepson, Jack Merritt of Michigan; four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 30, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Tim Fisher and Rev. Ron Byers officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Cemetery, Woodbury, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Merritt was a member of Wards Grove Baptist Church, and a loving mother, grandmother, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Mrs. Merritt.

An online guestbook for the Merritt family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

