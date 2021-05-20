Oneida Evans

Oneida Evans, age 83, of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A native of Waverly, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Walter and Willie Mae Wright Brown. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Evans.

Funeral Services will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Dan Parker will officiate. A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Cherry Cemetery in Cannon County, Tennessee.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Redding and her husband Gene, John Evans, and Jimmy Evans and his wife Christy; grandchildren, Kim Rife, Kelly Edwards and her husband Robbie, Brandy Evans, Timothy (Mark) Evans, Charles Zirnheld, Kristine Evans, Blake Evans and Delaney Evans; great-grandchilden, Kristin Martin, Emmanuel Woodard, Ethan Rife, Kylee Edwards, Timothy (Eric) Tucker, Kacey Edwards, Addison Evans, Cheyenne Tucker, Austin Evans, Mason Evans, and Emma Zirnheld; great great-grandchildren, Mya Woodard, Scarlett Woodard, and Emmanuel Woodard Jr; and siblings, Earl Brown, Virginia Guye, Harold Brown, June Keith, Doug Brown, Robert Brown and Larry Brown.

Mrs. Evans was a proud member of Green Hills Baptist Church. She was a retired cook with     Co-Op in LaVergne and later worked with Dollar General in Smyrna for over 20 years as a cashier. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family, gardening and reading books. She will be greatly missed.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.


