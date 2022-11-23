OBITUARY: Oma Wilson McNabb

Oma Wilson McNabb, age 98 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Adams Place.

She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Aubrey H. Wilson, Sr. and Alta Simmons Wilson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hall McNabb, a son, Kirby Randolph McNabb, and siblings, Alice Wilson Mitchell, Pauline Wilson Blankenship, and Aubrey H. Wilson, Jr.

Survivors include a son, Steve McNabb and wife Sarah and a daughter, Melanie McNabb Shipp and husband Barry, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Stephanie McNabb Kusch (Mike), Amy McNabb (Lana), Amanda McNabb, Lisa Shipp Kimbrough (Kevin), Parker Shipp (Sara Beth); great-grandchildren, Savannah Maddox, Mary Kate Sadler, Anna Sadler, Madison Mitchell, Charley Kimbrough, Henry Kimbrough, George Kimbrough, Knox Maddox, Ava Grace Valle, Eleanor Shipp and Virginia Shipp; a sister, Clara Wilson Todd; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. McNabb attended Campus School and she was Valedictorian of her 1942 graduating class of Murfreesboro Central High School. She later graduated from MTSU with her master’s and EDS degrees in Mathematics.

Following a long career as an educator in Rutherford County, she retired from Riverdale High School in 1992. She was a recipient of the Presidential Teachers Award presented by President Ronald Reagan. Her career included teaching on the campuses of Christiana High, Murray School, Kitrell High School, Central High School, and at MTSU as an adjunct math teacher. She was always focused on the success of her students and spent many late nights tutoring.

She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church until 1977 when she and her family joined First Baptist Church. A servant at heart, she served many groups in the community including the ADK Teachers Sorority, FBC Roundtable, Oaklands Historic Society, a 4H leader, the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders Assoc, and the Rutherford County Teacher’s Association. She enjoyed horse shows, cooking for her family, reading, puzzles, her dogs, shopping and traveling.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm in Evergreen Cemetery with Pam Pilote officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. McNabb to First Baptist Church, 200 East Main St, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130 or the Oaklands Association, Inc, 901 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

