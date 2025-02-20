OBITUARY: Ollie May Rains

Ollie May Rains

Age: 75

Of: Murfreesboro, TN

Passed Away: Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at St. Thomas Rutherford County.

Ollie May loved gardening, family, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation:

Will be 12-1 Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Spann Funeral Home.

Memorial Service:

Will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025, from the Chapel of Spann Funeral Home with the family doing the eulogy.

Survived by:

Husband:

Phil Rains of Murfreesboro, TN

4 Daughters:

Annette Bowlin (Bruce) Cumberland Furnace, TN

Amanda Heinen (Tim) of Murfreesboro, TN

Natalie Sperdeto (Vinny) of Chattanooga, TN

Stephanie Silva (Ace) of Chattanooga, TN

5 Brothers:

Troy & Billy Deloach of Cumberland Furnace, TN

Jacky, Ray, and Jeff Deloach all of Charlotte, TN

2 Sisters:

Shirley Lee of Dickson, TN

Kathy Vaughn of Dickson, TN

7 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

Favorite Companions: Toby and Teddy

Preceded By:

Parents: Hubert and Mary Gant Deloach

4 Brothers: Bobby, Tommy, George, and Frankie Deloach

Sister: Diane Luckett

Grandchild: Kayla Nicole Gill