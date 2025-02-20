OBITUARY: Ollie May Rains

Ollie May Rains
Age: 75
Of: Murfreesboro, TN
Passed Away: Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at St. Thomas Rutherford County.
Ollie May loved gardening, family, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Visitation:
Will be 12-1 Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Spann Funeral Home.
Memorial Service:
Will be conducted at 1 pm Saturday, February 22, 2025, from the Chapel of Spann Funeral Home with the family doing the eulogy.
Survived by:
Husband:
Phil Rains of Murfreesboro, TN
4 Daughters:
Annette Bowlin (Bruce) Cumberland Furnace, TN
Amanda Heinen (Tim) of Murfreesboro, TN
Natalie Sperdeto (Vinny) of Chattanooga, TN
Stephanie Silva (Ace) of Chattanooga, TN
5 Brothers:
Troy & Billy Deloach of Cumberland Furnace, TN
Jacky, Ray, and Jeff Deloach all of Charlotte, TN
2 Sisters:
Shirley Lee of Dickson, TN
Kathy Vaughn of Dickson, TN
7 Grandchildren
6 Great Grandchildren
Favorite Companions: Toby and Teddy
Preceded By:
Parents: Hubert and Mary Gant Deloach
4 Brothers: Bobby, Tommy, George, and Frankie Deloach
Sister: Diane Luckett
Grandchild: Kayla Nicole Gill
This obituary was published by Spann Funeral Home.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!