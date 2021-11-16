Odis Richard McCrary, Sr., age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late John Foster McCrary and Mattie Lowe Leahew McCrary. Mr. McCrary was also preceded in death by his brothers, Sam, John, Charles, Hollis, Wayne, and Dawson McCrary, and his sister, Martha Mankin.

Mr. McCrary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maxine Hennessee McCrary; son, Odis Richard McCrary, Jr., and his wife Kara; daughters, Tonya Hobbs, Tammy Woodard, and Shelly Conn and her husband James all of Murfreesboro, TN; eight grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Ada Summey of Madison, TN and Jewell Patterson of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday following the visitation with Jacob Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandchildren and great-grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Mr. McCrary was of the Baptist faith and retired from Avco-Textron in Nashville, TN. He also served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

An online guestbook for the McCrary family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.