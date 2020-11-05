Mr. Octavio Sanchez Millan, age 43, of Smyrna, TN passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born in Guadalajara, Mexico to Julian Sanchez Luna and Josefina Millan Selestino. Octavio worked in construction and was of the Catholic faith.

Octavio is survived by his wife, Trista Nicole Sanchez; children, Veronica Sanchez and Julian Sanchez; mother, Josefina Millan Selestino; siblings, Ruben Sanchez Millan, Maria E. Sanchez Millan, Virginia Sanchez Millan, Elena Pina Sanchez, Marisa Sanchez Millan, Maria Esther Sanchez Millan, Arturo Sanchez Millan, Alfredo Sanchez Millan, and Armando Sanchez Millan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Julian Sanchez Luna.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and on Friday, November 6, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

El Sr. Octavio Sánchez Millán, de 43 años, de Smyrna, TN, falleció el domingo 1 de noviembre de 2020. Nació en Guadalajara, México de Julian Sánchez Luna y Josefina Millán Selestino. Octavio trabajaba en la construcción y era de fe católica.

A Octavio le sobreviven su esposa, Trista Nicole Sánchez; los niños, Verónica Sánchez y Julián Sánchez; madre, Josefina Millan Selestino; hermanos, Rubén Sánchez Millán, María E. Sánchez Millán, Virginia Sánchez Millán, Elena Pina Sánchez, Marisa Sánchez Millán, María Esther Sánchez Millán, Arturo Sánchez Millán, Alfredo Sánchez Millán y Armando Sánchez Millán; y muchas sobrinas y sobrinos. Le precedió en la muerte su padre, Julián Sánchez Luna.

El velorio con la familia será el jueves 5 de noviembre de 2020 a partir de la 1:00 p. M. En Woodfin Memorial Chapel y el viernes 6 de noviembre de 2020 a partir de la 1:00 p. M. En Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Los servicios funerarios se llevarán a cabo el viernes 6 de noviembre de 2020 a las 3:00 pm en Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

