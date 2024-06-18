OBITUARY: Novus H. Henry Jr.

Novus H. Henry Jr. passed away during the early morning hours of June 16, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in Nashville, TN on August 25, 1934. His parents were Novus H. Henry Sr. and Jessie Shaw Henry, who preceded him in death, also a grandson, Scott Campbell Davis Jr.

He was married to the love of his life, Barbara Green Henry, for 70 years. In August they would have celebrated 71 years.

He is survived by his wife Barbara and their children, Pam Henry Bullock (Dan), Cathy Henry Staley, Bob Henry (Lee Ann), and Jennifer Henry Young (Coy), his five grandchildren, Matt McBride (Whitni), Jonathan Young (Rachel), Jennings Henry (Courtney), Sara Beth Zaccarelli (Joey), and Kate Hawkins (Sam). He is also survived by three great-grandsons, Elam Young, Henry Young, and Everett McBride, one great-granddaughter, Annie Young, and his brother Jeffrey S. Henry and wife Mary Jane, and many nieces and nephews.

Novus was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro, Tennessee where he served as a Deacon and an Elder. He was always a well respected gentleman.

He graduated from Hillsboro High School (Nashville), Middle Tennessee State College, and the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy, where he was second in his class. He worked as a pharmacist with his father and was later the owner of Henry Drug Co. He retired from Murfreesboro Drug Centers where he was part owner.

He was a member of The US Naval Reserve and had a private pilot’s license. His hobby was building model aircrafts.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider sending remembrances in his name to St. Jude, Walden’s Puddle, Alive Hospice, or First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The family would also like to thank their caring neighbors and friends, as well as the caring staff of All Heart Home Health and Alive Hospice.

The visitation will take place Wednesday, June 19th, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Roselawn in Murfreesboro. There will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn in Nashville on Thursday morning. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

