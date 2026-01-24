OBITUARY: Norvell Dean Bowen

Norvell Dean Bowen, age 87 of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at Brookdale.

Norvell was born on October 31, 1938, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to the late Robert and Maggie Bell Bowen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Bowen and Norma Bowen, stepbrother Randy Brown, and a special friend Shirley Corker.

He is survived by his son John (Kim) Bowen, his daughter Alicia (Michael) Gloss, brother Nicky (Dianne) Bowen, his sisters Nina Sissom, and Linda (Dion) Longo, step-siblings Barbara Moefield, Kenneth (Donna) Brown ; and his grandchildren Rushton (Frangelica) Bowen, Eden Bowen(fiancé Ben Everest), Micah Gloss, and extended family grandchildren Joshua (Rebecca) Gloss, Kayla Gloss; and many nephews, nieces, family, friends to include a special loved one Christian Robbins.

Norvell attended Central High School, where he graduated in 1957. During his high school years, he played cornet in the school band and participated in clubs. He proudly served as a National Guardsman and was honorably discharged in 1962.

In 1964, Norvell began a long and successful career with the Nashville Banner and The Tennessean. He served as manager of the Clarksville substation before he was promoted to regional manager, overseeing much of Middle Tennessee. He helped launch USA Today all over the country. After he retired from the newspaper business, his creativity emerged and he discovered a passion for painting gourds. This hobby brought him great joy, and he loved sharing his work and the stories behind each piece. Even after moving into memory care, he taught a class for his fellow residents on how to prepare and paint gourds while sharing what inspired his favorite designs.

Norvell was an avid sports fan. On Tuesday and Friday nights, he could often be found attending local high school sporting events. He was a devoted supporter of Austin Peay State University athletics and was a proud member of the Governor’s Club, attending basketball, football and baseball games. He also enjoyed cheering on the Tennessee Titans. When he wasn’t watching sports, he loved cooking, baking, canning, and traveling with his family and friends.

Those who knew Norvell often described him as caring, kind, creative, giving, hardworking, intelligent, friendly and dependable. He was a devoted protector and provider for his family and appreciative of his friends. Norvell loved wholeheartedly and would do anything for those he cared for and loved. He was always there when someone needed him, and his life touched countless people in meaningful ways.

