OBITUARY: Norris L. Winters

Norris L. Winters, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2023. He lived his entire life in Rutherford County.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Irene Winters.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Winters; daughters, Vicky Winters and Kristy Noll (Brent); son, Kevin Winters; grandchildren, Lexi, Camden, Ethan, Brayden, and Haven Noll; and sister, Carol Jones.

Norris was a 1963 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School. He was currently employed by Rutherford County Transportation Department, helping children on and off the school bus. He loved those children so much.

Visitation with the Winters family will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Chad Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

