OBITUARY: Norman Dean Kronsbein

Norman Dean Kronsbein was born on July 10,1936 in Concordia, MO to Edwin Frederick Kronsbein and Ethel Sophia Petering Kronsbein. He grew up on a farm in central Missouri and was a graduate of Mayview, MO high school, class of 1954. Upon graduation, Norm moved to Kansas City, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Jean Schuknecht Kronsbein. They married on July 15, 1956, and settled in Independence, MO where they started a family.

Norman worked in information technology for Ford Motor Company in Michigan (20 years) and the Nissan plant in Smyrna, TN (25 years). He was instrumental in the development and implementation of the Nissan Smyrna Parts Ordering system. Norm spent time in both Japan and Mexico researching systems that he later developed and implemented at the Smyrna Nissan plant. He also managed Nissan’s Y2K project ensuring all applications could handle the rollover from 1999 to 2000. He has many dear friends from both companies – friendships that have lasted decades.

In retirement, Norm and Marilyn bought an RV and traveled the country, meeting up with lifelong friends each winter. Among those was Kenneth Rinne, a childhood friend whom Norm considered a brother. Those travels brought great joy and lots of laughter to their lives. They also spent many winters in Florida, never leaving home until the end of football season. They were Titans season ticket holders and enjoyed tailgating with good friends for many years.

Norm’s great sense of humor and quick wit endeared him to everyone he met as he loved to make others smile. He had a kind soul that would help anyone in need. As a two-time cancer survivor, he was an inspiration to his family and to friends. Norm had many interests which included home improvement projects, gardening and traveling. He loved the outdoors and the feel of the sunshine on his skin.

Norm was a devoted follower of Christ and an active member of his church, involved in bible study with a group of church members that became known as the “rump group.” They became good friends and enjoyed various activities together. He was also active with Habitat for Humanity, using his many talents to build homes with his “other brother” and tailgate pal, Joe Harrison.

In recent years, Norm made his home at Adams Place in Murfreesboro, where he received exceptional care. The staff there became his second family and he inspired and entertained them daily.

Norm was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and a brother. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Manning and husband David of Tampa, FL., Cathy Viola and husband Jim of Milton, TN, Brad Kronsbein and wife Cindy of Navarre, FL; grandchildren Santana Manning, Joseph Viola, Kelsey Viola (fiance’ Naeem Afzali), Jacob Kronsbein, Tommy Gibble and wife Jackie, Danny Gibble and wife Caitlin, and Caroline Gibble (fiance’James Rose); great-grandchildren Isabella Manning, Andrea Kronsbein, Thomas Gibble; and sister Ethel Pettijohn of Dallas, TX.

A Celebration of Life Service is planned for 11:00 AM August 5, at Advent Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation prior to service 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity (www.rchfh.org), or The Parkinson’s Foundation (www.Parkinson.org).