OBITUARY: Norman Allan Bennett II

Norman Allan Bennett II

September 25, 1944 – March 26, 2025

Mr. Norman Allan Bennett II, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2025. He was born September 25, 1944 in Sioux City, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Allan Bennett I and Winnifred Augusta Rye Bennett, and a sister, Cora Ann Bennett LeFevre.

Mr. Bennett was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. He worked for Ford Motor Company and retired from Nissan Motor Manufacturing Company in Smyrna, TN. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a graduate of Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Mr. Bennett is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane Bennett; daughter, Michelle Diane Bennett McGuire and her husband Matthew; son, Norman Allan Bennett III; grandchildren, Benjamin Mason McGuire and Linnea Morgan McGuire; sisters, Linnea Jean Massie and Mary Jo Bennett; and brother, Arch Wilfred Bennett.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 30, 2025 from 11:30 a.m., until 1:00 p.m., at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m., at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151.

Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 29, 2025.