Norma Sue Bowen of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, she was 68 years old.

A native of Murfreesboro, she is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Bowen and Maggie Belle Davidson Bowen; sister, Nancy Bowen; and beloved cat, Jasmine.

Ms. Bowen worked for 35 years as an apartment manager with Waldron Enterprises. She was a loving, giving mother and Mimi who loved her family deeply and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Ms. Bowen is survived by her daughters, Alison Wells (Shawn) and Angela Jones; grandchildren, Whitney Boyce (Adam), Kaitlyn Lang (Augie), and Nicholas Barrett; siblings, Norvell Bowen, Nicky Bowen (Dianne), and Nina Sissom (Billy); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial following at Coleman Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/