Norma Jean Greer (Moye), age 71, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee after a long battle with cancer. Norma Jean lived a life filled with love, laughter, and devotion to her family, friends, and faith.

Norma Jean spent much of her career as a bookkeeper at Claiborne and Hughes and Harpeth Terrace Convalescent Center in Franklin. Her work brought her close to the elderly community she cherished so deeply. She found joy in their company and made it her mission to brighten their days with her warmth and kindness.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Norma Jean is survived by her loving husband of almost 49 years Gary; her daughter Eva (Jon) Evans; her grandchildren Kayla Fox, Robert “Glen” Kincheloe, and Zoe Evans; and her great-granddaughter Astraea Fox. She also leaves behind her siblings Kay Arel, Ronnie Moye, and Lenda Moye; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Violet Moye; her daughter Shannon Fox; her great-granddaughter Geneva Fox; and her siblings Gwen Moye, Betty Spitaleri, and Debbie Moye.

Norma Jean’s life was rich with passions that brought joy to both herself and those around her. She loved fishing, attending races with family and friends, cruising in her convertible with the wind in her hair, and turning up the Beatles as loud as she could. Her home was often filled with laughter as she shared stories over bowls of ice cream with her grandchildren. From being the person you called in your darkest moments to the one who sparked the celebration, she showed up for every trial and every triumph with an open heart.

Her faith was a cornerstone of her life. As a longtime member of Triune United Methodist Church, Norma Jean’s love for Jesus guided her actions long after she could no longer attend services in person. Her unwavering belief inspired those around her.

Known for her refreshing honesty-sometimes blunt but always heartfelt-Norma Jean had an innate ability to connect with people. She poured every ounce of herself into caring for others. Whether through a kind word or a selfless act of service, she left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Norma Jean’s legacy is one of love: love for family, love for friends, love for life itself. May the memories of her vibrant spirit bring comfort to all who mourn this tremendous loss.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Triune Community Church 7906 Nolensville Road, Arrington, TN. The family invites you to wear comfortable, casual clothing. In honor of Norma Jean’s love for a good treat, please join the family for ice cream and sharing memories after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please copy and paste the following link to your web browsers to make donations: https://www.stjude.org

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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