OBITUARY: Nora Faye Lyon

Nora Faye Lyon, age 89 of Murfreesboro died Sunday May 11, 2025. She was a native of Waynesburg, KY and was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lyon and parents, Fred P. Burleson and Viola Serber Burleson.

Mrs. Lyon was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church, and a retired Nurse.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory Lyon, Kary Lyon, Brad Lyon and wife Melanie; grandchildren, Samatha Oden, Steven King and wife Cindi, Thomas King and wife Bailey; Great-grandchildren, Donavan, Gabe, Allysa, Jaxson, Lincoln, Aurora.

Visitation will be Thursday May 15th 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be on Friday May 16th 11:00AM at Thyatira Cemetery.