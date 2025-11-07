OBITUARY: Nora Ellen Martin

Nora Ellen Martin, age 78, passed away Tuesday, November 4, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Dickerson, Sr. and Ocie Christman Dickerson; and brothers, Lewis Dickerson, Jr. and Donald Dickerson.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Wade Martin, Frank Lewis Martin (Suzanne), and Ewell Thomas Petitt (Patience); and her beloved grandchildren, Maddison Martin, Parker Martin, Andrew Geary, Thomas Petitt, and Chase Petitt.

Nora served the students of Metro Nashville Schools as a cafeteria aide, where she was known not only for her hard work but also for the care she poured into every meal. She had endless love for her family, her friends, and especially her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Grandma Nora.” Her nurturing spirit, strength and determination will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 8, 2025 from 11:00-1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Coleman Cemetery at 1:30 PM with family and friends serving as pallbearers.