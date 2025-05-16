OBITUARY: Nina Lee Gilbert

Nina Lee Sprinkle Gilbert, age 99 of Murfreesboro died Thursday May 15, 2025. She was a native of Lee County, VA . and was preceded in death by her parents, James Otis Sprinkle, Viola Kirk Sprinkle Good, husband Ray Gilbert and a granddaughter, Rachel Casper; siblings, Gene and wife Ann Sprinkle, Ray Sprinkle, Sarah Gay Sprinkle Lane, and husband Roger, Alice Ann Sprinkle Baker and husband Harry.

Mrs. Gilbert was a high school teacher in St. Charles, Virginia and Christiansburg, Virginia and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a longtime member of St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her daughters, Ellen Casper and husband Perry, Sarah Gilbert; sons, Clark Gilbert, Richard Gilbert and wife Kim; grandchildren, Daniel Wolterman and James Wolterman, Colin Gilbert.

Visitation will be Thursday May 22nd 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service Friday May 23rd 11:00AM at St. Marks United Methodist Church. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com