OBITUARY: Nicolas Ray Todd

Nicolas Ray Todd “Nick”, age 52, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at his home.

He is survived by his parents, Irvin and Sharon Todd Hudspeth; son, Clayton Todd and fiance’ Cassie Todd; daughters, Kaylin Todd and Tonya Todd; sister, Nikka Hudspeth and her spouse Marlyssa Manuel and Kellee “Jo” Hudspeth; niece, Kylie Manuel; nephews, Zayn Manuel, Braxton Hudspeth and Nazir Hudspeth; godchildren, Myridian Deener and Cameron Deener.

Nick was known as the security guard with the biggest heart ever. He always ensured he kept a loving eye on everyone he cared about. His journey on this earth was one marked by love and compassion for his family. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends and many more. He always wanted everyone to know that “it’s gonna be alright” and would do what he could to make it happen. We ask that you remember him for the love, support and profound impact he had on the lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Nick was not a fancy guy and enjoyed the simple things in life.

In honor of Nick and his memory in attendance of his celebration of life, we ask that friends and family keep it simple wearing their favorite NASCAR or Redneck Rumble T-shirt both of which Nick loved dearly.

A celebration of Nick’s life is being planned and will be announced in the near future. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

