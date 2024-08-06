OBITUARY: Nickie Dale Morton Sr.

Mr. Nickie Dale Morton Sr., age 64, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, August 2, 2024.

He was a native of Nashville, TN and the son of the late Robert and Shirley Morton.

Nickie was a mechanic for 23 years at Nashville MTA. He was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1235. He enjoyed fishing, building trailers, working with his hands, family trips to Florida, annual family trips to Gatlinburg, TN, taking out the pontoon boat with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports and his grandson Miles racing quarter midgets. He would light up the room with his smile and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Nickie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tammy Morton; sons, Nickie Morton Jr. and his wife Tina and Joseph Morton and his wife Erica; sisters, Connie Richardson, Teresa Lipetri, and Lisa Baltimore; and his greatest pride and joys were his grandchildren, Lilly, Maylee, Miles, Lynnleigh, and Wyatt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Morton; sister, Tina Pilewicz; and nephew, Jesse Morton.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, August 7, 2024 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bill Lee officiating. Graveside services will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Nickie Morton Jr., Joseph Morton, Ricky Newman, Richard Kiefer, Richard Roberts, and Chad Mayhew. Honorary pallbearers will be Miles Morton, Wyatt Morton, and MTA Maintenance Employees. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email