Nick Oliver, age 20 of Murfreesboro passed away suddenly on December 17, 2020.

He was a born in Bedford County and had lived in Rutherford County most of his life. Nick was a 2018 graduate of Riverdale High School and attended The Experience Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being a comedian and hanging out with family and friends.

Nick is survived by his parents, Tim and Alana Smith Oliver of Murfreesboro, sister; Kaitlyn Oliver of Murfreesboro; grandparents, Donna Oliver of Murfreesboro, Ken and Sherie Smith of Flat Creek, great-grandmother; Jill Pullen of Shelbyville; aunts; Linda Warren of Murfreesboro, Kellie Griffith of Kodak; cousin; Nathan Griffith of Kodak.

Celebration of life service will be at The Experience Church at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com