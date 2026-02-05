OBITUARY: Nicholas Martin

Mr. Nicholas Martin, 44, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 2, 2026, in Rockvale, TN.
Service arrangements are forthcoming.
Please keep the Martin family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, 611 S Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-4323
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!