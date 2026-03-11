Nicholas Garvey

Born: May 4, 1973 in Sycamore, IL

Died: February 23, 2026 in Castalian Springs, TN

Nicholas Garvey, aged 52, passed away on February 23, 2026, in Castalian Springs, TN. Born on May 4, 1973 in Sycamore, IL, Nicholas dedicated his career to public service, working as a supervisor at SEECOM in Crystal Lake, IL and an auxiliary officer for the Genoa Police Department. His commitment to the police departments he served was unwavering.

Nicholas cherished time spent with his children and his many friends, and was an avid hockey fan, often attending games to support his favorite teams. His presence at these events was a source of joy and encouragement.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Kerchner, and their three children, Andrew Kerchner, Taylor Garvey, and Bradley Garvey. He also leaves behind his sister, Jaci Elliot and brothers, Shane (Sherry) Trautvetter, Todd (Shauna) Trautvetter. Along with many other family members and friends. Nicholas was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Garvey) Hemme, his father, Jack (John) Garvey, and beloved grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at the Genoa Veterans Club on April 12, 2026, from 1pm to 4pm, where friends, family, and colleagues will gather to honor his memory and legacy. Nicholas’s life was marked by his dedication to his family and community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Published by Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2026.

