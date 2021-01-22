Nettie O. Newman, “Gur Gur”, age 82, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 10, 2021. Mrs. Newman was born in Sumac, TN and grew up in Frankewing, TN. She was the daughter of the late Robert Gordon and Helen Lanier O’Malley. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Jettie O’Malley, Margaret O’Malley, William O’Malley, Howard O’Malley, Marjorie O’Malley, and Robert O’Malley.

She is survived by her daughter, Helen Ashton and her husband Don; grandchildren, Matthew Ashton and Cierra Sanders and her husband Scott; great grandchild, Colton Sanders; and sister, Dorothy Hicks.

Mrs. Newman was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. She was a 1956 graduate of Beech Hill High School in Pulaski, TN. and was a retired Accounting Specialist with Tennessee Farmers Co-Op. She also retired from Castner Knott Department Store as a part-time employee.

Mrs. Nettie loved working in her yard, especially her flower beds. Her yard was always immaculate. She also loved shopping, whether it be at Dillard’s Department Store (which was a favorite) or going to yard sales. She loved talking to people, even people she didn’t know. She loved meeting new people and never met a stranger.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family and all of those who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Brother Jon Gary Williams will officiate.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Nettie can be made to Alive Hospice.