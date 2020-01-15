Nettie Lou Mingle, age 87 of Smyrna died Tuesday January 14, 2020 She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mingle and parents, John Hall and Ludie Richardson.

Mrs. Mingle was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Pam Thomas and husband Dave, Richard Mingle and wife Judy, Brenda Ray, Melanie Baker and husband Lester, Stephanie Elliott and husband Keith and her beloved Linda McNeil; grandchildren, Matthew Ray, Jessica Jones, Kimberly Walker and husband Brent, Joshua Baker and wife Alyssa, Kristen Dockery and husband Caleb, Kallie Ann Elliott; great grandchildren, Paisley Jones, Ace Jones, Aeysa Ray Rileigh Walker, Sadie Baker, Liliana Hernandez, Kayla Fergus, Gracyn Hernandez, Trevor Mayes, Jessica Thomas.

Visitation will be 10AM until 12:00PM Thursday Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service at 12:30PM with Bro. Wayne Cornwell officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Woodbury. www.woodfinchapel.com