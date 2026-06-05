Ms. Nettie Joy Barrett Johnson, 80, of Woodbury passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at Fannie B. Manor in McMinnville. Born in Auburntown, TN, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Overa Summers Barrett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Johnson; son, Charlie Joe Barrett; daughter, Tammy Southers and brother, Donald Barrett.

She is survived by her daughters, Regina (David) Loften of Murfreesboro and Christy (Bob) Ferrell of Woodbury; daughter-in-law, Vicky Barrett of Woodbury; 9 grandchildren, Jenny Gould, Allison Jones, Kayla Cook, Anjelica Joseph, Joy Woolman, Ashley Reed, Abigail Johnson, J.R. Ferrell and Trenton Ferrell; sisters, Mary Ann (Gary) Newby of McMinnville and Carolyn (Ronald) Zeh of Woodbury. Also surviving are 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Joy was a devoted member of the Smith Grove Church of Christ and was retired from A.O. Smith. She loved to travel with Ronald and anytime her girls called she was ready to go anywhere as long as she had her lipstick on. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and her flower garden. She loved her church and her family.

The Johnson family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2026 from 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 6, 2026 with Bro. Al Bugg officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery.

Pallbearers include J.R. Ferrell, Trenton Ferrell, Charlie Cantrell, Kirk Todd, Michael Miller and Hunter Johnson.

Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave memories and condolences for her family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodbury Funeral Home.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email