Mrs. Nenita Borcillo Raymer, age 53, of LaVergne, TN passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born in the Philippines to Gil and Virginia Espia Borcillo. Mrs. Raymer worked as a claims adjuster. She was a faithful member of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Community. She was very thrifty and loved to window shop.

Mrs. Raymer is survived by her husband of 16 years, Danny Raymer; son, John Raymer; mother, Virginia Espia Borcillo; siblings, Virgil Borcillo, Elizabeth Derequito, Mylene Lualhati, Joel Borcillo, and Sister Giegie Borcillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gil Borcillo.

Memorials may be made to the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, 1610 Porter Rd #200, Nashville, TN 37206 or https://nmf.kindful.com/ in memory of Mrs. Raymer.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11:30am until 12:00noon at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Community. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 12:00pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Community.

