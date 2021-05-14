Nenita Raymer

Mrs. Nenita Borcillo Raymer, age 53, of LaVergne, TN passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born in the Philippines to Gil and Virginia Espia Borcillo. Mrs. Raymer worked as a claims adjuster. She was a faithful member of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Community. She was very thrifty and loved to window shop.

Mrs. Raymer is survived by her husband of 16 years, Danny Raymer; son, John Raymer; mother, Virginia Espia Borcillo; siblings, Virgil Borcillo, Elizabeth Derequito, Mylene Lualhati, Joel Borcillo, and Sister Giegie Borcillo; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gil Borcillo.

Memorials may be made to the Nikki Mitchell Foundation, 1610 Porter Rd #200, Nashville, TN 37206 or https://nmf.kindful.com/ in memory of Mrs. Raymer.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 11:30am until 12:00noon at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Community. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 12:00pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Community.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Nenita Raymer, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


