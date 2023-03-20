OBITUARY: Nellie ‘Nell’ L. Reed

Nellie “Nell” L. Reed, age 94, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Tennessee State Veterans Home.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Sanders Fork Baptist Church. She was a sound tester of motors at GE and also Bell South. Nell was also a 50 year member of The Order of Eastern Star.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Emery Leyhew and Cassie Hutchins Leyhew; husband of 76 years, Tommie A. Reed; daughter, Ruby Reed Loyd; brother, Ernest Leyhew; sisters, Gracie Moss, Stella Leyhew, Bessie Layne, Ruby Leyhew, Johnnie Maxwell.

She is survived by sons, Tommy Wayne Reed, John William Reed; grandchildren, Ronnie (Beth) Reed, Michelle (Matt) Loyd-Pettit; and great-grandchildren, Taryn, Caitlyne, Serenity, Brison, Finley, Blaine Reed, Gracelynn and Joe Dillon; great-great-granddaughter, Brinleigh Mae and Araya; special sister-in-law, Elsie Painter and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Leon Williams and Ricky Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiners Children’s Hospital.

