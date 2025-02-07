OBITUARY: Nell Ree Mayhugh

Nell Ree Mayhugh, age 91, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

A gathering of family and friends for Nell will be held Saturday, February 15, 2025 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, followed by a service to celebrate at 1:30 PM. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Nell will be laid to rest in Mapleview Cemetery, 411 Maple Street, Smyrna, Tennessee 37167.

Full notice will be shared once it is complete.

