Nehemias Guerra, Jr. age 21 of Smyrna, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was born in Denver, Colorado, and was a son of Eva and Gustavo Jimenez of Smyrna.

In addition to his parents, Nehemias is survived by brothers, Moses Gayton and Jonathan Elijah Guerra; a twin brother, Jason David Guerra; a sister, Gloria Angelica Guerra; maternal grandfather, Uvaldo Gonzalez; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Nehemias was a loving son and was always the life of the party. He worked alongside his father in their residential remodeling business.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of a funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Cremation arrangements will follow, and an online guestbook is available for the Guerra family at www.woodfinchapel.com.