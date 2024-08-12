OBITUARY: Nathaniel ‘Nathan’ Bryan Sharp

Mr. Nathaniel “Nathan” Bryan Sharp, age 46, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

He was born in Warsaw, IN to Gayle and Linda Osborne Sharp.

Nathan was a 1996 graduate of Smyrna High School where he participated in baseball and swimming. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He attended Tennessee Tech University for two years. He enjoyed professional wrestling and entertained people as a semi-professional wrestler. He was a student at Guardian Mixed Martial Arts of Murfreesboro. He was actively involved with Alcoholics Anonymous in Smyrna and Murfreesboro. He was a self-employed fence contractor.

Nathan’s smile and enthusiasm for life impacted many people throughout the years. He never met a stranger. He loved people and was a loyal friend to many. His pets brought him much joy throughout the years especially his dogs, Opie and Sugar.

Nathan is survived by his parents, Gayle and Linda Sharp; sisters, Jennifer Juntti and her husband Erik and Anna Fox and her husband Tommy; nieces and nephews, Jari and his wife Sierra, Anders, Kai, Jax, and Hayden; great-niece, Alivia Nicole.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or Alcoholics Anonymous of Smyrna/Murfreesboro.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email