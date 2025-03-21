OBITUARY: Nathan Righthouse

Nathan Robert Righthouse, age 46 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday March 19, 2025, at his home. He attended Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church and worked for Embraer Aircraft.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Heather Lemonis Righthouse; sons, Aiden Righthouse, Reef Murray, Tone Murray; parents, John and Helen Righthouse; sister, Heather Hearnsberger; nieces, Grace, Makayla; nephews, Kaiden, Malachi, Kameren, Gabriel, Gage.

Visitation will be Sunday March 23rd 3:00PM to 7:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service Monday March 24th 11:00AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be Monday March 24th 2:00PM at Liberty Cemetery in Lafayette, TN. www.woodfinchapel.com