OBITUARY: Nath Khemmanivong

Mrs. Nath Khemmanivong, age 69, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2025. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pathoumma Khemmanivong; and husband, Khammany Khemmanivong.

She is survived by her father, Bounkham; daughters, Sipraphone Sidadouangleuth (Lo), Boutsakone Khemmanivong, Penny Vongsakeo (Kevin), and Ann Truong (Hung); grandchildren, Sarina Keomek, Isabella Keomek, Ryu Hiampane, Myah Sidadouangleuth, Myles Sidadouangleuth, Riley Truong, Carson Truong, Jacob Vonsakeo, and Kylie Vongsakeo; brothers, Patson Khemmanivong (Soukie) and Vien Khemmanivong (Tem); along with several nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 28, 2025 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with cremation following.