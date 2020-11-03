Mr. Nathaniel “Nate” Elijah Isbell, age 13, of LaVergne, TN passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born in Williamson Co., TN to Charles David Isbell, Jr. and Janeesa Kim Perkins. Nate was an eighth grader at Rock Springs Middle School. He excelled at playing electric and acoustic guitar. Nate was smart, kind, and generous soul. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Nate is survived by his parents, Chuck Isbell and Janeesa Perkins of LaVergne; brother, Charles David Isbell, III and his fiancée Shelby Taylor Wilson of Smyrna, TN; sister, Maggie Raven Isbell and her fiancé David Morgan of Odessa, TX; niece, Lillian Grace Isbell; cat, Cayenne; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

